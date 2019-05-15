0 Shares

Kenneth Darrell Ford, 71, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, May 14th, in Nashville, TN. Kenneth was born in Tompkinsville, KY on April 9, 1948, son of the late Cloe (Ford) and Will Ford. He married Judi Geralds April 5, 1971 in Celina, TN. He was a 1966 graduate of Tompkinsville High School, worked as a painter & other areas at Stephens Mfg. He was an Army veteran & a member at Athens Missionary Baptist Church.

Kenneth is survived by his wife of 48 years, Judi Geralds Ford of Tompkinsville, two daughters, Donna, wife of James Law, of Fountain Run, KY; Joyce, wife of Jeromy Emberton, of Tompkinsville, KY; son,Jeff, husband of Laura Ford, of Tompkinsville, KY; 7 grand-kids, Dalton & Madison Emberton, Jeremy Hurd, Jenna McPherson (Kaelin), Jessica Woods, Tabitha Strong (Wesley), Zack Isenberg (Whitney), 6 great-grand kids, Aubrey, Mattie & Mason Woods, Cole Isenberg & Ryan & Mallory Strong; seven sisters, Cleo Palmore, of Indiana; Phyllis Pitcock, of Tompkinsville, KY; Kathryn Simpson, of Tompkinsville, KY; Runell Woodcock, of Louisville, KY; Jackie Anderson, of Glasgow, KY; Jodean Young, of Indiana; Joyce Embry, of Bowling Green, KY; 2 brothers, Guydell & Dennis Earl Ford & 4 sisters, Hazel Ritter, Nora Dye, Inez Shive & Clarene Ray preceded him in death.

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY, at 2 PM on Friday, May 17th, with Brother Darrick Proffitt and Brother Ron Norrod officiating. Visitation, Thursday 3-8 PM and Friday 6 AM – 2 PM at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY . Interment at Gamaliel Cemetery. Donations requested to Monroe County Backpack Program.