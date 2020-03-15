0 Shares

Kenneth Depp Wade, 73, of Hiseville, KY passed away Thursday March 12, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family and friends. He was born in Glasgow, KY on July 9, 1944 to the late Arthur and Mayme Coomer Wade. He was a Superindent for Foster Wheeler Corporation in New Jersey. Kenneth was a avid horseman, and a member of the Hiseville Christian Church.Survivors include two daughters, Karen Dilley husband Kerry of Glasgow, Sherri Harlow of Glasgow; one granddaughter Maycie Wade Dilley of Glasgow; 2 grandsons, Hunter Harlow and Jackson Harlow, both of Bowling Green.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Harold, Charlie and Wesley Wade.Funeral services will be held 2:00pm Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11:00am Tuesday, March 17th until time for services.

