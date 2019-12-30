0 Shares

Kenneth G. “Skinner” Dennis age 57 of Horse Cave passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Medical Center at Caverna. He was a native of Hart County and enjoyed hunting and fishing,

He is preceded in death by his parents, King William Dennis and Jessie Pennington Dennis; one sister, Wanda Faye Priddy; one niece, Tabitha Dennis; one nephew, Sean Priddy and one uncle, Herman Dennis.

He is survived by his companion, Lanette Thomas; three brothers, Jerry Dennis, Donald Ray Dennis, and Marvin Dennis (Wanda); two sisters, Kaye Wheeler (Steve) and Patricia Dorsey (Kevin); 13 nieces and 8 nephews; two aunts, Geneva Riggs and Wilma Dennis; one uncle, Jackie Pennington.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Whickerville Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Winn Funeral Home from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Monday, December 30 and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday.

