Kenneth Gary Devore age 71 of Magnolia passed away Friday evening at his son’s home in Munfordville.

Gary was the son of the late Jessie Arvel Devore and Nettie Marie Knight Devore. He was a former employee of Marley Cooling and he loved to fish and hunt.

He was preceded in death by an infant son-Jessie James Devore and a brother David Wayne Devore

Gary is survived by one son-Allen Devore & Karen of Munfordville

Two sisters-Sharon Bunnell & her husband Kerry of Munfordville

Carolyn Rock of Horse Cave

One granddaughter-Kayla Pruitt

Several nieces & nephews also survive

Funeral services for Kenneth Gary Devore will be 1pm Monday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with limited seating capacity. Bro. Terry Shelton will be officiating. Burial will be in the Pearl Webb Cemetery at Canmer. Visitation for Kenneth Gary Devore will be on Sunday from 2-8pm and will continue after 10am Monday at the Sego Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be given to the Pearl Webb Cemetery or the Knoxes Creek Cemetery Fund.

