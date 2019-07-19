0 Shares

Kenneth Guess age 81 of Munfordville passed away Thursday morning, July 18 at his home. He was the son of the late Pearl & Sam Guess. Kenneth was a business owner, having owned Ken-Lou Wrecker Service, a grocery store, restaurant, gun shop and numerous other businesses that he enjoyed. He was a founding member of the Hart County Chamber of Commerce, her was a former fireman with the Bonnieville Volunteer Fire Department as well as the Munfordville Volunteer Fire Department. Kenneth was of the Baptist faith and a mason with the Bonnieville Masonic Lodge.

Kenneth is survived by his wife-VaRhonda Guess

One son-Terry Guess of Bonnieville

Three daughters-Wyonia Sue Butler of Bonnieville

Bobbi Blair & hus. Joey of Munfordville

Jessika Shearer of Cub Run

One brother-Donnie Cundiff of Elizabethtown

Nine grandchildren-Chasity, Catrinia, Kimberly, Laura, Kaeleigh, Katie, trevor, Tristan & Timber

Nine great-grandchildren-Jacob, T.J., Tristen, Jalyn, Natalie, Noah, Evan, Charlie & Willa

Very special friends-David & Rhonda Stasel, Billy Buck Minton & Tommy Matthews

He was preceded by a brother Lawrence Cunditt and a sister Betty Haycraft

Funeral services for Kenneth Guess will be 2pm Saturday, July 20 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Center Point Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 3-9pm and after 8am Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home. A Masonic service will be Friday evening at the funeral home. The family request that memorial donations to be given to your local volunteer fire department.