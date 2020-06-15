0 Shares

Kenneth Harold Mills, 77 of Bowling Green died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his residence.

The Edmonson County native was a son of the late Carl and Naomi Wilson Mills. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Mills; two sisters, Eva Barnes and Pauline Ward and two brothers, Jessie and Paul Mills. He was a construction worker and a farmer. Kenneth was a member of Shadyland Church of Christ.

His survivors include his wife, Bonnie Mills; three sons, Kenny Mills (Jennifer), Kevin Mills (Wendy), Carl Mills (Kim); six grandchildren, Brittany Farinelli (Cortland), Sarah Mills (Billy), Preston Mills, Michael Mills, Michael Shaw and Matt Shaw; one great grandchild, Cornelius Farinelli; two brothers, Mike Mills and Roger Mills (Lisa); four sisters, Barbara Russel (Joe), Linda Caudill (Bob), Kim Morris and Pat Lamastus.

Funeral service will be held at Shadyland Church of Christ Wednesday at 3p.m. with burial in Shadyland Church Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 5-8 and Wed 12:30 -3:00 at the church. Funeral service in the care of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.

Family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane Ste 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284

