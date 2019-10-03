0 Shares

Kenneth J. Zulz, 70, of Austin, KY, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his home after a sudden illness. Ken was born in Wenona, IL the son of the late Francis and Vera Zulz. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Rita Gail Zulz.

He was retired from the U.S. Navy with the rank of Chief and later retired from T. J. Samson Community Hospital after 22 years of service as a hospital orderly.

Survivors include his son U.S. Navy Senior Chief Jeremy Zulz and wife Sarah of Glasgow; daughter Alison Zulz (Joel Ennis) of Knob Lick, KY; 4 grandchildren, Dacota Estes (Abigail Matthews), Natane Estes, Lola Zulz and Wren Zulz; a sister, Janet Zulz Canty (Alan) of Toluca, IL and 3 nieces, Kerri Stoeger, Molly Mae Canty and Lindsy Canty.

A service with military honors provided by D.A.V. Chapter 20 of Glasgow, will be held 12:00 PM Saturday, October 5th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home followed by cremation. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Saturday morning from 10:00 until 12:00.