Kenneth Lee Wadika,70, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019, at his home in Tompkinsville, Kentucky. He was born on January 28, 1949, the son of the late John and Margaret Ellen (Adams) Wadika. He served in the Army from May 4, 1967, to May 1, 1970.

He is survived by one son, Tod Wadika of Girard, PA; and one daughter, Shannon Bolla of Erie, PA, and four grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen and no services will be held at this time.

Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.