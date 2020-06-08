0 Shares

Kenneth M. “Pap” Smith, 82, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Bowling Green. The Barren County native was a son of the late Joe Lee Smith and Mary Lucy Spencer Smith. He was a contractor and a Master Plumber.

Survivors include nine children: Barbara England (Doug), Pam Barton, Susan Halsel, Steve Smith (Mary), Mark Smith (Stephanie), Larry Smith (Clarissa), Tony Smith, Joe Smith (Samantha), and Jason Smith; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother Clifton Smith; and two sons-in-law: Larry Barton and Santiago Halsel.

Private graveside services will be held with a Celebration of Life service at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.

