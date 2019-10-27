0 Shares

Kenneth Meredith, age 87, of Park City, departed this life on Friday, October 25, 2019 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on December 25, 1931 to the late Elick and Celia Buster Meredith. He was married to Laverne Jaggers Meredith, who survives.

He was a farmer and of the Baptist faith.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory— one daughter, Celia Gail Dorman of Park City; two sons, Kenneth Newman Meredith (Dara) of Cub Run and Timothy Patrick Meredith (Janet) of Park City; four grandchildren, Jeremiah Jorgensen (Sheila), Meredith Buckingham, Jacob Dorman and John Matthew Meredith and seven great-grandchildren, Myah Jorgensen, Elijah Jorgensen, Katherine Jorgensen, Lauren Buckingham, Hailey Buckingham, Carlie Johnson and Colton Johnson. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Jennifer Meredith; two great granddaughters, Mikayla and Melanie Buckingham; two brothers, Cleo and Leo Meredith and two sisters, Rosetta Cannon and Marie Meredith.

Interment will be in Meredith Thompson Cemetery.

VISITATION

1 – 8 PM, Sunday, October 27, 2019

9 AM – 12 PM, Monday, October 28, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

12 PM, Monday, October 28, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel