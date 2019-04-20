WCLU

Kenneth Puckett Jr

Kenneth Puckett Jr, age 65 of the Kessinger community of Hart County, died Friday at TJ Samson Hospital. He was a truck driver for 35 years and a U.S. Army veteran.

He is survived by his mother, Lonie Jaggers Meredith of Munfordville; one daughter, Angela Artis of Munfordville; two brothers, Gary Puckett of Munfordville and Jimmy “Crow” Puckett of Horse Cave; two sisters, Betty Jo Walker of Franklin and Jennifer Garrison of Owensboro; and three grandchildren.

Kenneth’s wishes was to be cremated. No service are scheduled. Sego Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.

