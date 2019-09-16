0 Shares

Kenneth Wayne Jackson, 61, of Glasgow, died Saturday, September 14, 2019, at his residence. He was born May 21, 1958 in Temple Hill, KY, the son of the late Kenneth Earl Jackson and Dorothy Maxine Kinslow Jackson. Mr. Jackson was owner/operator of Jackson Logging Company for over 40 years and was of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include his wife, Tina Faye Chapman Jackson of Glasgow; two daughters, Sandra Compton (Geoffrey) and Jennifer Daugherty both of Glasgow; one son, Chris Jackson (D.J.) of Smiths Grove; grandchildren, Dakota Ryan Jackson, Austin Bryan Jackson, Dylan Lyle Compton, Samantha Dawn Wilson, Chelsea LeAnne Wilson, Haley Renee Wilson and Owen Tyler Simmons; 3 great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 18th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Wednesday morning until time for services at the funeral home.