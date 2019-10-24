Kenneth Wayne Robertson (updated)

0 Shares

Kenneth Wayne Robertson, 79, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at his home. Born in Metcalfe County, he was the son of the late Verlon and Maxine Polson Robertson. Wayne was a member of the Caney Fork Baptist Church and was a retired officer of the Glasgow Police Dept. He had also been a fireman with the Glasgow Fire Dept. and an EMT with the Barren-Metcalfe Ambulance Service.

He is survived by his wife, Linda McGuire Robertson; children, Tim Robertson (Dorothy) of Glasgow, Robert Stinson of Temple Hill and Teresa Staples (Dale) of Mt. Hermon; 9 grandchildren, Brian Robertson (Angie), Clay Robertson (Sierra), Doug Robertson (Tabatha), Matt Robertson (Nicole), Candace Richey (Jacob), Caleb Hardin, Heather Staples (Freddie Parrish), Tara Staples (Hunter Hester) and Leslie Staples; 11 great-grandchildren and one on the way. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Janet and Dale Bewley, Judy Woodcock, Jane and Nelson Birge, Joan Arterburn and Ricky McGuire.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Tony Robertson.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, October 26th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Caney Fork Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 12:00 Friday.