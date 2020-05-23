Kentucky Actor shot and wounded a woman before killing himself

14 Shares

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky actor who had been recently released on a rape charge shot and wounded a woman before killing himself. Investigators say 29-year-old Hagen Mills attempted to kill the woman and then turned the gun on himself Tuesday at the woman’s home. Mayfield police said officers found the woman outside with gunshot wounds to her arm and chest. Mills was pronounced dead at the scene. Mills was arrested in March and charged with several rape offenses. He was released on bond May 6. Mills was an actor who appeared in a 2016 episode of FX’s “Baskets.”

