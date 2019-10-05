WCLU

KENTUCKY ALS ASSOCIATION TO HOLD ANNUAL WALK IN LOUISVILLE THIS WEEKEND

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s ALS Association chapter will hold its annual one-mile Walk to Defeat ALS on Saturday at Louisville Slugger Field.

Morning clouds are forecast before intermittent showers with a high temperature near 65 degrees. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the Walk follows at 10 a.m. around the Slugger Field’s concourse, sidewalks surrounding the ballpark and then back to the concourse.

The nonprofit association’s web site describes ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, as a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

