Kentucky art group appeals choice to move Confederate statue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky art group is appealing the city of Louisville’s decision to move a Confederate statue from a prominent location.

The Courier Journal reports the Friends of Louisville Public Art sued Monday to stop the John B. Castleman statue from moving to Cave Hill Cemetery from the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood. The statue was built in 1913 to honor Castleman, a Confederate soldier and U.S. general who helped to create the city’s park system.

Stephen Porter filed the lawsuit on behalf of the group. He says the 15-foot bronze statue isn’t a Confederate statue as it depicts Castleman in equestrian clothes as he helped found the American Saddlebred Horse Association in 1891.

Mayor Greg Fischer’s administration has pushed to move the repeatedly vandalized statue because of its Confederate and slavery ties.

