Kentucky awards contracts to manage Medicaid business

0 Shares

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Five insurance companies have been awarded contracts to manage

most of Kentucky’s Medicaid business.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that the companies are Aetna, Humana, Molina Healthcare,

UnitedHealthcare and WellCare. About 1.4 million people in Kentucky receive health coverage

through Medicaid. Aetna, Humana and WellCare hold existing contracts with the state.

Beshear ordered a new round of bidding for the contracts after he took office late last year. The

new contracts take effect in January

Related