Kentucky Basketball Versus Auburn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Immanuel Quickley had 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, No. 8 Kentucky outscored No. 15 Auburn 20-3 during a first-half stretch to go ahead and held on to win 73-66 and clinch the Southastern Conference regular season championship. The Wildcats had to overcome a 20-11 deficit before responding with the big run over 5:47 and build an eight-point advantage. Auburn fought back to within 53-50 early in the second half, but Kentucky made 14 free throws down the stretch _ including seven by Quickley. J’Von McCormick had 13 points for Auburn.

