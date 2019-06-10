WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

Kentucky conservation fund wins award for preservation

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The American Battlefield Trust has recognized the Kentucky Heritage Land Conservation Fund for helping preserve battlefields and historic sites.

American Battlefield Trust President James Lighthizer recognized the fund last week for a “monumental contribution” to the Perryville Battlefield State Historic Site in Boyle County.

The fund is a program of the Office of Kentucky Nature Preserves in the Energy and Environment Cabinet. Sale of “Nature’s Finest” license plates partly fund it.

It has funded the conservation of more than 90,000 acres (36,422 hectares) since 1994. That includes part of the Perryville Battlefield State Historic Site, the Battle of Munfordville at Green River Natural Area and Blue Licks Battlefield State Park and Nature Preserve. It also includes Tebb’s Bend Battlefield Heritage Area, Camp Nelson National Monument, Fort Heiman National Battlefield and the Lincoln Boyhood Home.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.