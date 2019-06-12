WCLU

Kentucky designs new web portal for foster care kids

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services has set up a new website for transition age youth in the foster care system.

The cabinet says the new website is part of a rebranding project for the state’s independent living program for youths in the system.

The web-based portal, www.kyrise.ky.gov, will be accessible to the public beginning June 24. It is called Kentucky RISE, which stands for Resources for Independence, Success and Empowerment.

It will contain a link for foster youth to complete an application and receive vital records, like a birth certificate. The portal will also have a link to a summer employment initiative. More than 80 employers with various opportunities have signed on for this year’s program.

