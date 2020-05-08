Kentucky gets $22 million for public transit during pandemic

1 Shares

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has received $22.9 million from the federal government’s coronavirus relief package.

The money will go to 17 public transit agencies around Kentucky that have been hit hard by the pandemic. Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray says the agencies have lost ridership and employee time. He says the funding from the federal CARES Act was sorely needed.

It will cover operational expenses, and agencies can also spend it on personal protective equipment, disinfectant and protective barriers.

Related