Kentucky gets big win against Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Nick Richards and No. 10 Kentucky kept their composure after coach John Calipari was ejected, holding off Arkansas for a 73-66 victory. Richards had 17 points and nine rebounds, leading a balanced effort for the Wildcats. Ashton Hagans had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Immanuel Quickley finished with 13 points and 10 boards. Mason Jones scored 19 points for Arkansas, which has dropped nine straight in the series. Jimmy Whitt Jr. added 14 points.

