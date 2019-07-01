Kentucky gov, AG clash over office space amid gov race match

0 Shares

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear are fighting over Capitol office space as they clash in the race for governor.

Through a public records request, the Lexington Herald-Leader obtained a June 26 letter in which Finance and Administration Secretary William M. Landrum III informed Beshear’s office that Bevin’s administration will move into two first-floor rooms occupied by Beshear employees, with Beshear’s workers receiving two basement rooms.

Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley called the administration’s actions petty. Bevin spokeswoman Elizabeth Kuhn called it petty for Beshear to complain, saying the administration’s legal team needs the space.

Bevin’s administration and Beshear’s office sparred over whether the rooms were unoccupied or underused. Beshear’s office said one wasn’t consistently occupied for six to eight weeks because of an employee finishing part-time parental leave.