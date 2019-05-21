WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

Kentucky governor gets election-eve boost from Trump

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — President Donald Trump refers to Gov. Matt Bevin as his “good friend” and urges Kentucky Republicans to support the governor’s reelection in a recorded phone message on the eve of the state’s primary election.

Bevin’s campaign says Trump’s message went out statewide Monday evening.

Trump points to the governor’s support of gun rights and the state’s job growth and low unemployment under Bevin’s stewardship. The president says Bevin is “100% with us.”

Bevin played up his ties with Trump during a low-key primary campaign. A recent Bevin ad showed him alongside Trump and touted their willingness to shake up the political system.

Bevin faces three GOP challengers Tuesday, including state Rep. Robert Goforth, who criticized Bevin’s feud with teachers who used sick days to rally against measures the governor supports.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.