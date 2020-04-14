Kentucky governor issues line-item vetoes of budget bills

0 Shares

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has used his line-item veto authority to strike limited parts of state budget bills passed by Kentucky lawmakers.

The Democratic governor’s vetoes were issued Monday. The Republican-led legislature is set to reconvene Tuesday at the state Capitol. Lawmakers will consider overriding vetoes and could take final action on some bills. Beshear’s office says his vetoes didn’t remove any specific appropriations.

Instead, his office says the governor struck language that would limit his flexibility to respond to the coronavirus crisis or would hamper state government.

