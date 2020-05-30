Kentucky governor reports sudden upswing in virus cases

0 Shares

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has reported an upswing in

coronavirus cases in the state.

But he’s says it’s too soon to reach any conclusions about the sudden surge. The governor on

Friday announced 283 more virus cases. That increases the statewide total to more than 9,460

cases since the pandemic began.

Despite the one-day upswing, he says the state averaged 158 new cases the past four days — a

decline from recent weeks.

Tracking the trend in virus cases is seen as crucial as Kentucky opens up for more activity, as has

many other states.

