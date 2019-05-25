WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

KENTUCKY IS TRAINING VETERANS FOR AEROSPACE, AVIATION JOBS

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A new program in Kentucky is training veterans with aviation or power plant mechanics experience to become Federal Aviation Administration certified.
The new Veterans Accelerated Learning for Licensed Occupations initiative offers certifications for veterans and transitioning military members looking for jobs.
Stewart Ditto, director of the Kentucky Aerospace Industry Consortium, says Kentucky’s aerospace and aviation industry is facing critical workforce shortages.
A release from Kentucky’s Education and Workforce Development Cabinet says the program is a collaborative effort. It includes the Kentucky Science and Technology Corporation, the state’s technical college system, the University of Louisville and the Kentucky Commission on Military Affairs.
It condenses an 18-month certification program to one semester.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.