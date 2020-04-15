Wed. Apr 15th, 2020

Kentucky lawmakers take up more overrides of Beshear vetoes

April 15, 2020 Brennan Crain
Tweet
Share
0 Shares

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have started pushing aside the Democratic governor’s line-item vetoes of state spending bills. The action came on the final day of Kentucky’s pandemic-shortened legislative session.

The GOP-led House voted Wednesday to override selective vetoes that Gov. Andy Beshear made to the one-year executive branch budget bill. The House followed up by overriding his line-item vetoes of other budget and revenue bills. Those measures went to the GOP-dominated Senate, which was expected to take up the overrides later in the day.

Wednesday was the 53rd day of the session that was scheduled to last 60 days.

Please Leave a Reply