Kentucky Lt. gov. asks for prayers against ‘dark forces’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s outgoing lieutenant governor has asked for prayers in her fight against unnamed “dark forces” after a key staff member was let go against her wishes.

In a tweet posted Friday, Republican Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton says she doesn’t know who initiated the “unauthorized personnel action” against her deputy chief of staff, Adrienne Southworth. She says Southworth had done a “stellar” job.

Her tweet ends with the request that people “pray for me as I battle dark forces.”

A call to Hampton’s office was not immediately returned Friday.

Gov. Matt Bevin’s office said it doesn’t comment on personnel matters.

Bevin dropped Hampton from his ticket in January as he launched his reelection campaign. Bevin’s running mate this year is state Sen. Ralph Alvarado.

