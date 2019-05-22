Kentucky man accused in murder-for-hire awaits extradition

0 Shares

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man accused in a murder-for-hire plot is awaiting extradition in the Philippines, where he was arrested on charges including complicity to murder.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports 39-year-old Antonio Marsonel Wilson was supposed to appear in Kentucky court this week, but the appearance was pushed to June as his extradition is expected to take several more weeks.

Wilson and 46-year-old Jeffery Smith are charged in the death of 49-year-old Smajo Miropija. Miropija’s severely burned body was found at a trucking company in February.

Court documents say Wilson hired Smith to kill his girlfriend’s father. They say Wilson wanted revenge for a physical fight between him and the man. They say he fled the country and was arrested in March.

Smith is in custody on charges including murder.