Kentucky man accused of severely beating his 2-month-old son

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man is accused of severely beating his 2-month-old son who’s now on life support.

News outlets report 28-year-old Donnie E. Rowe was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree criminal abuse. He’s set to appear in court Thursday morning.

A Louisville police arrest citation says Rowe has admitted to abusing his son last week. Police say the baby suffered multiple skull fractures and other injures consistent with abusive head trauma. They say the infant still is on life support.

It’s unclear if Rowe has a lawyer.

