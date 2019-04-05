KENTUCKY MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING UNDERCOVER ELECTRONIC INVESTIGATION

0 Shares

A Kentucky man has been arrested following an undercover investigation.

On Thursday, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Chad Crouse, 44, on charges related to possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

Crouse was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Hallie, Ky. on May 2. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Crouse is currently charged with twenty counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. The possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison. Crouse was lodged in the Letcher County Detention Center.