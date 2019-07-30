Kentucky man arrested on drug charges, marijuana confiscated from home

0 Shares

DUNNVILLE, Ky. – Kentucky State Police arrested a Dunnville man Sunday after an investigation found him to be growing marijuana in his home. Police say they received information Sunday.

According to a news release, troopers “observed marijuana growing in plan view through a window at the residence.” Police searched the home and found five marijuana plants.

Police arrested 23-year-old Nicholas Hall, of Dunnville, and charged him with possession of marijuana; and cultivating more than five plants of marijuana, first offense.

Hall was lodged in the Casey County Jail.

Dunnville is approximately 63 miles northeast of Glasgow.