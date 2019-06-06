WCLU

Kentucky man convicted of leaking Singapore HIV patient data

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A federal jury in Kentucky has convicted a man of leaking a database of HIV patients from the Singapore government.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports jurors returned the verdict Tuesday for Mikhy Farrera-Brochez of Winchester after a two-day trial in U.S. District Court in Lexington.

Farrera-Brochez was convicted on two counts of sending threatening communications to the government of Singapore and its ministry of health and one count of possessing and transferring the identities of other people in interstate and foreign commerce with the intent to commit or in connection with a crime.

Singapore’s health ministry accused Farrera-Brochez of stealing and leaking a database of 14,200 people who were infected with HIV. The ministry says Farrera-Brochez worked in Singapore as a lecturer before he was deported last year.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 27.

