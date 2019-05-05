WCLU

KENTUCKY MAN COULD FACE DEATH PENALTY

A Kentucky man could face the death penalty if convicted of murder in the death of a 7-year-old girl.

WCLU has learned that a judge denied a motion Friday to exclude death as a possible sentence if Timothy Madden is convicted of killing Gabbi Doolin at trial in September.
Doolin’s body was found in a creek after she disappeared from a youth football game in Allen County in November 2015.

Defense attorney Tom Griffiths said Madden also faces possible sentences of 20 to 50 years if convicted. Madden also could be sentenced to life in prison, with or without parole. Griffith says he’s seeking a resolution to the case “that saves Mr. Madden’s life.”
Judge Janet Crocker did grant a motion to have Madden undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

