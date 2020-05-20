Kentucky man wounded after exchanging gunfire with police

0 Shares

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say police in Kentucky have shot and wounded a man who exchanged gunfire with officers while barricaded in a mobile home.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that 51-year-old Charles Wilson received life-threatening injuries Monday in the Pulaski County shooting. The newspaper quotes Kentucky State Police as saying that officers originally responded to a report of a 68-year-old man being shot. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says Wilson was the suspect in that shooting and engaged in an eight-hour standoff with police that included shots being fired.

Authorities say Wilson was wounded and is being treated at a hospital. The other man shot was also hospitalized but expected to survive.

