Kentucky officials want DOJ investigation of meatpackers

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials are asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the meatpacking industry after local cattle farmers complained the price they are paid for their animals is continuing to drop at the same time beef prices are skyrocketing.

The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports, Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron jointly drafted the letter. It asks the Justice Department to “undertake and investigation into the potentially illegal anticompetitive practices by some meatpackers in the cattle industry.”

Kentucky’s 38,000 cattle farmers make it the largest beef cattle state east of the Mississippi.

