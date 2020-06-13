Kentucky panel votes to remove Davis statue from Capitol

72 Shares

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky commission has voted to take down a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the state Capitol. The panel supported a push from the governor as the country faces protests against police brutality following the deaths of African Americans in encounters with police. The Historic Properties Advisory Commission voted 11-1 Friday to move the 15-foot (4.5-meter) marble statue of Davis to a state historic site in southern Kentucky where the Confederate leader was born. The decision came two days after another Davis statue was toppled by protesters in Virginia.

