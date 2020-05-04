Kentucky police find dead dogs and cats in shelter’s freezer

42 Shares

WEBBVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police have seized 90 dogs from a no-kill animal shelter in Kentucky after they found dead cats and dogs in the freezer.

Kentucky State police say in a news release reported by news outlets that the dogs were taken Saturday because of “poor living conditions” at the Trixie Foundation’s shelter. An animal advocate at the raid told the Lexington Herald-Ledger that the dogs suffered medical neglect and some had tumors. Shelter owner Randy Skaggs said he didn’t bury the dead animals because of a high workload.

Skaggs awaits trial after an earlier raid and now faces 12 more counts of improper disposal.

