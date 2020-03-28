Kentucky reports three additional coronavirus-related deaths

5 Shares

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has reported three more deaths related to the new coronavirus in Kentucky. The governor said Friday that Kentucky had its largest single-day increase in cases since the global pandemic hit. He says the 54 new cases were up slightly from the previous days. Beshear says the latest virus-connected deaths involved a 75-year-old woman in Fayette County, a 77-year-old man in Hopkins County and a 73-year-old woman in Jefferson County. He says it’s the first time Kentucky reported multiple deaths in one day from the virus.

