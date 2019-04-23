WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

KENTUCKY SOLDIER DIES IN NONCOMBAT RELATED INCIDENT IN IRAQ

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky soldier based at Fort Campbell has died in a noncombat related incident in Iraq.

News outlets cite a statement from the Defense Department in reporting that 22-year-old Spc. Ryan Dennis Orin Riley of Richmond died April 20 in Ninawa Province. The statement says the incident is being investigated.

Riley was a fire control specialist with the 2nd Battalion, 32nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division based at Fort Campbell on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

He enlisted in October 2016 and was promoted to specialist last year.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.