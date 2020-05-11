Kentucky starts phased business reopenings amid pandemic

0 Shares

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has started to gradually reopen its economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Customers browsed vehicles displayed Monday at the Paul Miller Ford dealership in Lexington. Auto dealerships are among sectors allowed to relaunch in-person service after weeks of being shut down or forced to rely on internet commerce. Also reopening Monday were manufacturing, construction, office-based businesses, dog grooming and photography businesses. Reopened businesses are expected to follow guidelines to help contain the virus.

In Shelbvyille, dog groomer Katie Birch is reopening her business Tuesday. She’s booked for more than three weeks.

