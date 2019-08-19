Kentucky State Fair scare leads police to investigate shooting reports

0 Shares

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A scare at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday led many to believe there was an active shooter at the event in Louisville.

Kentucky State Police say a group of juveniles were setting off firecrackers throughout the fair. Police say reports started to come in that were reporting an active shooter.

After investigation, police concluded there was not a shooter, but they say they are investigating a single gunshot that a juvenile male shot into the air.

No injuries were reported and Kentucky State Police say there are no perceived threats to the public or visitors to the fair.