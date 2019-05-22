WCLU

Kentucky State Parks pools, beaches opening this weekend

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — With temperatures climbing and a holiday weekend coming up, many swimming pools and beaches at Kentucky State Parks are opening.

The Parks Department says while lodge pools are reserved for lodge and cottage guests, community pools at several parks are open to the public for a fee. They are Greenbo Lake, Carter Caves, Levi Jackson, Blue Licks Battlefield, Cumberland Falls, E.P. “Tom” Sawyer, Kincaid Lake, Natural Bridge and Fort Boonesborough.

Also, the park system’s 10 beaches are free and open to the public. The beaches are at Pennyrile Forest, Lake Barkley, Kentucky Dam Village, Barren River Lake, Buckhorn Lake, Rough River Dam, Lake Malone, Nolin Lake, Carr Creek and Green River Lake.

Pool openings at Barren River Lake, E.P. “Tom” Sawyer, Levi Jackson and Lake Barkley will be delayed.

