KENTUCKY STATE POLICE COLUMBIA POST ACTIVITY

MONTHLY ACTIVITY REPORT

April 2019

Columbia, Ky. (May1, 2019) During the month of April 2019, there were 14 traffic accidents investigated by the State Police working in the Post 15 area in the 11 counties of Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, Marion, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Taylor and Washington.

There was one fatal collision during the month of April in the Post 15 area.

Walter R. Parsons, age 59 of Lincoln Co KY was killed on 04/16/19 in Russell Co KY.

This brings our yearly fatality count to 2 compared with 8 through this same period in 2018.

Statewide fatality count stands at 199 compared with 199 through this same period in 2018.

During the month of April 2019, there were 690 citations written, 223 courtesy notices written, 846 vehicles inspected, 522 complaints answered, 84 motorists assisted, 56 criminal cases opened and 201 criminal arrests made.