Kentucky State Police expected to conduct traffic checkpoints in area

The Kentucky State Police is offering reminders to drivers by utilizing traffic safety checkpoints.

Troopers are expected to monitor roadways throughout January in various districts, KSP Post 3 announced Wednesday.

“These proactive measures include various traffic safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics,” a news release said.

Checkpoint locations in Barren County include US 31W at the Edmonson County line, Hart County line and KY 255; US 31E and Jack Turner Road; US 68 and KY 255 near Bon Ayr; KY 70 and KY 314, KY 255 and KY 740 near Hiseville; KY 1846 and Old Lexington Road; KY 249 (a half mile south of Glasgow) and at the Monroe County line.

For a complete look at these traffic safety checkpoints visit KSP’s website.

KSP Post 3 serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson and Warren Counties.

