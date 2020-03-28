Kentucky State Police Fatal Collision Investigation Results in DUI, Murder Charges

18 Shares

NEW CASTLE, KY. (March 27, 2020) – Kentucky State Police Post 5 is continuing the investigation into a two vehicle head-on collision that occurred over a year ago, resulting in the death of 14 year old Colston Melton of Pendleton. The investigation has led to the arrest of Heather Lynn Mills, 34, of Campbellsburg, who has been charged with Murder, five counts of Assault 1st degree, and Assault 2nd degree.

The collision occurred March 13, 2019 shortly after 9:00 pm on Lagrange Road (KY 146) nearly 3 miles from the community of New Castle in Henry County. A blue Dodge Dakota pickup truck driven by Heather Mills was traveling East toward New Castle when her vehicle crossed the center line and struck a Kia Sorento head on. Mills’ Dodge was also occupied by three children. The Kia was driven by Kimberly Melton and also occupied by three children, one of whom was Colston. The remaining individuals from both vehicles involved were treated for various injuries, some more serious than others.

Mills was charged with Driving Under the Influence on March 3, 2020 in connection with the fatal collision that occurred March 13, 2019. On Friday, March 27, 2020 the case was presented to the Henry County Grand Jury, and an indictment warrant for Mills shortly followed listing the above mentioned charges of Murder, Assault 1st Degree and Assault 2nd Degree. Kentucky State Police Troopers and Henry County Sheriff Deputies were able to locate Mills that day in New Castle and placed her under arrest without incident.

At the time of her arrest Mills was found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia, resulting in additional charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st degree, Drug Paraphernalia, and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor. James Mills, Heather’s husband, was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st degree, Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana.

Both have been lodged at the Oldham County Detention Center. The investigations remain ongoing.

