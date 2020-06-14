Kentucky State Police Investigate Assault 1st. Floyd County

0 Shares

Betsy Layne (June 13, 2020)

Just before 7 Am Pikeville Post 9 received a 911 call of a person lying in the roadway on Bobcat Boulevard in Betsy Layne; the caller stated it appeared the person had been assaulted.

The victim was transported to the Pikeville Medical Center with a gunshot wound where he remains in critical condition.

Post 9 detectives and Troopers conducted interviews and canvassed the area for evidence on the investigation. Detectives have several leads and are working on them at this time. There have been no arrest on the case, anyone with any information is urged to call the Kentucky State Police at 606-433-7711.

This is an ongoing investigation led by detective Hamilton further information will be released as it becomes available led.

