Kentucky State Police Investigate Fatality Collision

**UPDATE** Frankfort, KY (October 9, 2019) – Jerry Elder Jr. was indicted by the Franklin County Grand Jury on October 8, 2019. He received the following charges: Murder (1 count), Assault 1st Degree (1 count), Assault 2nd Degree (1 count), Wanton Endangerment (2 counts). There are no additional charges pending at this time.

# # #

Frankfort, Ky. (September 30, 2019) – On September 29, 2019 at approximately 5:36pm, Kentucky State Police responded to a multiple vehicle collision on I-64 WB, in Franklin County. The collision occurred in the area of exit 58.

A preliminary investigation conducted by the Kentucky State Police indicates that a semi-truck struck two passenger cars from the rear. The semi-truck was operated by Jerry Elder Jr., age 45 of Flint, MI. The semi-truck struck the rear of a 2012, Jeep Liberty as a result of distracted driving. The Jeep Liberty was operated by Jeffrey Curtis, age 61 of Bedford, KY. The Jeep Liberty and the semi-truck then came into contact with in the rear with a 2013, Ford Explorer operated by Trina Summers, age 61 of Shepherdsville, KY. The Franklin County Coroner responded to the scene and pronounced Jeffrey Curtis deceased. Jerry Elder Jr. and Trina Summers were both transported to FRMS for non-life threatening injuries.

Jerry Elder Jr. was released from FRMS and charged by the Kentucky State Police with Manslaughter 2nd Degree. He is currently being lodged in the Franklin County Detention Center. Additional charges are to follow.

Kentucky State Police were assisted on the scene by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County EMS, and the Franklin County Fire Department.

The investigation is ongoing by Kentucky State Police Post 12 Detectives and Collision Reconstruction Units.