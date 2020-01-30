Kentucky State Police investigating officer involved shooting

1 Shares

GREENUP, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is investigating an officer involved shooting in Greenup County. Police said the shooting occurred Wednesday just after 1 a.m.

Police said Ohio Highway Patrol attempted to pull a vehicle over along US 23 in Sciota County, Ohio for an illegible and obstructed license plate. The driver of that car fled the scene and OHP initiated a pursuit. Police said shots were fired at that time from the fleeing vehicle.

The vehicle fled into Kentucky along US 23, and the suspects fired shots again when the Portsmuth Police Department joined the pursuit. Police returned fire and injured the driver. The pursuit ended when police performed a “legal intervention maneuver.” The passenger and driver were taken from the car, police said.

Amanda Ann Cochran, 31, of Ironton, Ohio, and John Clifton Thomas Knotts, 34, of Pedro, Ohio, were arrested. Police said Cochran has three actives warrants from Kentucky and Ohio. Knotts was charged with two counts of convicted felon in possession of a handgun, first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), importing heroin, trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first degree trafficking in marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Cochran was taken to a hospital for injuries after she sustained a gunshot wound.

The incident remains under investigation.

